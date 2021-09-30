Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2097357664
nature frame, border. watermelon slice and green leaf illustration. hand drawn vector. summer background. doodle art for wallpaper, greeting and invitation card, poster, presentation, postcard.
s
By siarifzen
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractadvertisingbackgroundbordercitruscolorfulcutedecordecorationdesigndessertdietdoodle artelementexoticflatfoodframefreshfreshnessfruitgraphicgreenhand drawnillustrationjuicejuicyleaflemonnaturalnaturenutritionorangeorganicpaper mock upposterprintseasonsimpleslicesummersweettemplatetexturetropicalvectorvegetarianvitaminwallpaperwatermelon
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist