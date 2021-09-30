Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2101754728
Natural pale colors watercolour round paint spots seamless vector border, uneven dots design element, text background. Watercolor circle shape stains, smears, strokes. Brush drawn decoration, frame.
R
By Rolau Elena
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
