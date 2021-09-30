Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2088020638
Natural christmas vector illustration set. Doe deer, trees, branches, spices, fruit, gingerbread cookies, fish, snowman cartoon hand drawn icons. Czech christmas simple drawing collection. Isolated.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
appleartbellbranchcarpcelebrationchristmascinnamonclovecollectionconifercookieczechdecemberdecorationdeerdesigndoedrawingfawnfishforestgiftgingerbreadgingerbread cookiegraphichand drawnholidayiconillustrationisolatedmanmerrynaturalnatureneedlesnew yearorangepatternplantsetsnowmanspicesstar anisetraditiontreevectorwalnutwinterxmas
Similar images
More from this artist