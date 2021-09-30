Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2084729584
Mushrooms of honeydew. A page for the antistress coloring book "Nature". Isolated objects. Original black and white ornament. Coloring book for adults and children.
Republic of Karelia, Russia
t
By t.karnash
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
amanita muscariaartblackblack outlineboletuscartoonchanterelleschildishchildrenclipartcollectioncoloringcoloring bookcoloring pagecolouringcontour drawingdesigndesign elementsdrawingdrawnedibleelementforestfungusgraphichandhand drawinghand drawnhoney mushroomiconillustrationimageisolatedline artlinesmushroommushroomsnatureobjectpatternpencil drawingporciniprintrealisticsketchtoadstoolvectorwhitewhite mushroomwild
Categories: The Arts, Signs/Symbols
Similar images
More from this artist