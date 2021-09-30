Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2095477126
Modern botanical seamless vector pattern. Hand drawn floral illustration. Vintage wallpaper with flowers, buds and leaves. Template for cards, textile, stationery, package, and any surface design
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backdropbackgroundbeautifulblossombohobotanicalbouquetbudclassiccompositiondecorationdecorativedesigndrawingelegantfabricfashionfieldflorafloralflowergardengentlegraphicherbherbalillustrationleafnaturalnatureorganicpatternperypetalplantprintretroromanticrusticseamlessspringstylesummertextilevectorveryvintagevioletwallpaper
Categories: Nature, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist