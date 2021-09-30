Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2095074463
Minimalist design HEXA SPECT mirror logo design
L
By Logo Kerens
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
analyzebodybonebraincameracancerchemicalcliniccomputerizeddiagnosticdisorderemissionequipmentexaminationgamma raygraves diseasehearthormonehospitalhyperthyroidhyperthyroidismhypothyroidisminjectionmachinematerialmedicalmedicinenodulesnuclearorganoveractivepatientphotonpositronproblemprocedureradiationradiologicalscannerscintigraphyspectaclestechnologytesttherapythyroid glandthyroiditistomographytracertreatmenttumor
Categories: Technology, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
More from this artist