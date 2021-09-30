Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2088897178
Message marked outline vivid colored flat icons in curved borders on white background
B
By Botond1977
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
balloonblogbordersbubblechatchosencloudcommentcommunicationcomputercontourconversationcyberspacedialogdiscussionfavoritefeedbackflatforumiconsinformationinternetisolatedline-artline-iconlistenmarginmarkmediamessagenetworkoutline-iconplainpostrankrankedratingresponsesaturatedsayselectedsetsocial-mediasocialmediaspeechstartalktextvivid
Categories: Signs/Symbols
Similar images
More from this artist