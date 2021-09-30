Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2091600166
Merry Christmas text, greeting card. Gift box, stars and moon in dark night sky. Congratulation and celebration concept. Flat design. Vector illustration. EPS 8, no gradients, no transparency
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adventbeautifulbluebowboxcardcelebrationchristmascloseupconceptcongratulationdarkdesigneveeveningeventflatflat designfull moongiftgift boxgivegreetinggreeting cardholidayillustrationlatemagicmerrymerry christmasmerry christmas cardmerry christmas textmoonnew yearnightoutdoorpackagepartypresentribbonseasonshineskysnowstartextvectorwinterwordxmas
Similar images
More from this artist