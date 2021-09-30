Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2082237205
Merry Christmas text decorated with hand drawn lettering with gold stars. Greeting card design element. Vector typography.
l
By lemoonkate
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbannerbeadsberriesborderbranchescalligraphiccalligraphycardcelebrationchristmascongratulationdecorationdrawingdrawnelementfestivefontgraphicgreetinghand-letteringhandwritinghappyholidayhollyillustrationinvitationisolatedlabelletteringmerrynewnoelornamentplacardpostcardposterretrorowanseasonalsnowflakesstartypetypographictypographyvectorvintagewinterxmasyear
Similar images
More from this artist