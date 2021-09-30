Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2088765721
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year. Number 2022 and basketball ball as a Christmas decorations hanging on strings amid falling snow on a mirror surface. Pattern for greeting card. Vector illustration
M
By Mityay PG
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
2022abstractbackgroundballbannerbasketbasketballblackcalendarcardcelebrationchampionshipchristmasconceptcreativedecemberdecorationdesignfestivegamegoalgraphicgreetinghappyholidayillustrationinvitationisolatedlogomerrynewnumberpatternplayposterrealisticseasonsportstreetballsymbolteamtemplatetexttexturetournamentvectorwallpaperwhitewinteryear
Categories: Sports/Recreation, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist