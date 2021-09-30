Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2085370933
Merry Christmas. Christmas greeting card
C
By CLOUDEART
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
artbackgroundbannerberryborderbranchcardcelebrationchristmas designchristmas labelchristmas lettercircledecorationdecorativedesigndrawnfloralflowerframe backgroundframe borderframe christmasframe tablegraphicgreengreetingholidayhollyillustrationinvitationisolatedleafmerrymistletoenatureornamentpaintingpatternplantpostcardredroundseasonvectorwatercolorwhitewinterwreathyear
Categories: The Arts, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist