Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2083167229
Merry Christmas digital greeting card template with gift box, and fir branches and text isolated on dark blue
I
By Inna Bigun
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractbackgroundbannerbirthdaybowboxboxing daycelebratecelebrationchristmasdark bluedecemberdecorationdecorativedesigndigitaleveeveningevergreenfestivefir treegiftglowinggraphicgreeting cardhappyholidayillustrationlinemerrymodernneonnew yearpackagepaperpartyposterpresentribbonseasonsnowsnowflakesquarestarsurprisetextvectorwebweddingwinter
Similar images
More from this artist