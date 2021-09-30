Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2082988816
Merry christmas banner and happy new year. Abstract background pattern white and blue snowflakes. Design elements for backdrop, wallpaper, wall, card, cover, poster. Vector illustration.
s
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractbackdropbackgroundbannerbluebordercardcelebrationcloudcoldcopy spacecoverdecemberdecordecorationdecorativedesignelementframefreezefrostgradientgraphichappyholidayiceillustrationlogomerry christmasnew yearornamentpartypatternposterseasonsignsilhouetteskysnowsnowfallsnowflakesymboltemplatetexturevectorwallwallpaperweatherwhitewinter
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist