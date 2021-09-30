Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2094014275
Merry Christmas banner with cute happy snowmen, snowflakes. Xmas background with snow men characters in hats on winter holidays, gifts, snowball and garland in hands. Colored flat vector illustration
G
By GoodStudio
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbannerboxcardcartooncharacterchristmaschristmastimecoldcupcutedesignfairyfairytalefestiveflatfunfunnygarlandgiftgingerbreadhandhappyhatholidayhorizontalillustrationjollyjoyjoyfulmerrynew yearnoelpanoramapanoramicscarfseasonsmilesnowsnow mansnowballsnowflakesnowmansnowystarvacationvectorwhitewinterxmas
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist