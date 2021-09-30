Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2099838073
Medical Instrument And Equipment Onboarding Mobile App Page Screen Vector. Thermometer And Scalpel, Knife And Scissors, Sticking Plaster Roll And Bandage Medical Instrument And Tool Illustrations
v
By vectorwin
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
bandagecolordevicedriveelectronicequipmentexaminationfingertipforcepsgadgetglovesiconsillustrationsinjectioninstrumentkitknifelinemedicalmobilemonitoronboardingoximeterpackagepadpageplasterpressurepulserollrollatorscalpelscissorsscooterscreenseatsterilestethoscopestickingsyringethermometertoilettooltoolstouchlesstraytweezersvectorwalker
Categories: Miscellaneous
Similar images
More from this artist