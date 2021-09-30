Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2101101889
Mechanical clock faces, bezel. White watch dial with minute and hour marks. Timer or stopwatch element. Blank measuring circle scale with divisions. Vector illustration.
3
By 32 pixels
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
bezelblackblankchronometercircleclockcountdowncounterdeadlinedesigndialemptyfaceflatgraphichandhouriconillustrationindexisolatedlinemarkmeasuremeasurementmechanicalmeterminutemodernnumberoutlineplatepointroundscalesecondsignsilhouettesimplespeedspeedometerstopstopwatchsymboltemplatetimetimepiecetimervectorwatch
Categories: Signs/Symbols, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist