Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2085687586
Masculine doodle seamless pattern. Simple shape for digital scrapbook paper and repeatable men gift wrap design in vector.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
70s seventiesabstractall overalloverbackdropbackgroundblue white golddecorativedesigndigitaldoodledrawnfabricgeogeometricgift wrapgraphicillustrationinvitationirregularmanmasculinemasculine patternsmaterialmenmodernnavypackaging designspaperpatternpinkprintrepeatrepeatableretroscrap bookscrapbookingscribbleseamlessshapeshirtsimplestructuresurfaceswatchtemplatetextilevectorvintagewallpaper
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist