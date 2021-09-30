Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2100826924
Martin Luther King Jr. day banner template. MLK day design for greeting card, banner or flyer. Vector illustration for USA national holiday.
S
By Svetolk
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
africanamericaamericanbannerbirthdayblackcardcelebrationcivildatedaydesigndreamequalityeventfestivalflagfreedomgraphichappyhaveheroholidayiconillustrationisolatedjrjuniorkinglabellaborletteringlibertyluthermartinmlkmulticulturalnationalpatrioticpatriotismprotestrightsstarsymboltexttypographyusavector
Categories: Signs/Symbols, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist