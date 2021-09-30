Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2102020774
Mardi Gras (meaning Fat Tuesday) handwritten colorful text. Modern brush ink calligraphy, mask and stars illustration on black background. Bright holiday poster, invitation, card, invitation. Vector
E
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractartbackgroundbannercalligraphiccalligraphycardcarnivalcelebrationcolorfulconceptcreativedesigndrawnelementfebruaryfestivalfontgraphicgrashandhandwritinghandwrittenhappyholidayillustrationinscriptionletterletteringlogomardimaskmasqueradephrasepostcardposterprintquotescriptsignstickersymboltexttuesdaytypetypographyvectorvintagewhiteyellow
Categories: Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist