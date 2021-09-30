Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2084506681
Man and woman in love. young in love. Romantic relationship. Night with stars and flowers background. Love. Vector illustration. Can be used as stickers, wallpaper, postcard, design for prints.
M
By Mila_Ludmila
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
botanicalboybridecardcartooncharactercloudcouplecuddlecutedesignfamilyfemaleflowersgirlhappinesshappyharmonyheartholidayhumanillustrationin lovekisslovemalenightnight skypeoplepersonpinkprint designromanceromanticsilhouettestarsstickertouchtraditionalvalentinevalentine's dayvectorwallpaperweddingwomanyoung
Categories: People, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist