Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2089247092
man and woman handshake and smiling vector drawing
O
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adultagreeagreementbusinessbusinessmanbusinesswomancartooncharactercollaborationcommunicationcooperationcorporatedealdesignfemalehandhandshakehappyillustrationisolatedjoinedmalemanmanagementmanagermeetingnegotiationsofficepartnershippeoplepersonprofessionalseniorshakeshaking handssmilingstylesuccesssuccessfulsupportteamteamworktogethertogethernessunityvectorwomanworkersyoung
Categories: People, Business/Finance
Similar images
More from this artist