Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2088256600
man holding a big red heart.drawing in a linear style.image on white background.modern typography design.vector illustration perfect for greeting card,postcard,social media,web design,poster,bags,etc
u
By ustymchuk
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
14 februarybackgroundbannerbeautifulbigboycardcaricaturecartooncelebrationcharacterconceptcontourcutedaydesigndrawingemotionfashionfigurefungentlemangreetinghappinesshappyheartholdingholidayillustrationisolatedjoylinelovelovermanminimalistoutlinepositiveredromanceromanticsexysocial mediastickersweetsweetheartsymbolvalentinevectorweb
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Signs/Symbols
Similar images
More from this artist