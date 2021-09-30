Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2094288187
Malware or error notification concept in mobile phone. Hand holding smartphone with speech bubble and exclamation mark icon. Red alert for data spam, insecure connection, fraud, virus.
s
By sharestock
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
alarmalertalert messagealertnessappattackcharacterconceptcyberspacedangerdesigndisplayemailerrorexclamationfraudgethandhand personiconillustrationimportantinternetmailmessagemessagingmobilemodernnewnoticenotificationonlinepeoplephoneproblemreceiveredriskscamscreensignsmartsmartphonespamsymboltechnologyvectorviruswarningweb
Categories: Technology, Signs/Symbols
Similar images
More from this artist