Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2098051948
Magic stars random Christmas background. Subtle flying snow flakes and stars on black background. Admirable winter silver snowflake overlay template. Charming vertical illustration.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
annualbackdropbackgroundblackblankbokehcheerchristmascoldcopycopyspaceeffectelegantfantasyfestiveflakeglamourglowhappyhighicelightlittlemagicmagic stars randommagicalmerryminimalnewnew yearoverlayrandomreflectionshinesilversnowsnowflakesnowstormsocialstarsstorystylesubtletextuprightverticalvignettewhitexmasyear
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist