Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2097798547
Magic stars Christmas background. Subtle flying snow flakes and stars on dark blue background. Breathtaking winter silver snowflake overlay template. Sublime panoramic illustration.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backdropbackgroundblankbluebokehchristmascoldcopycopyspacecoverdarkdark blueeffectelegantfantasyfestiveflakeframeglimmerglowhappyheadericejewelrylightlittlelustermagicmagic starsmerrymessminimalnewnew yearoverlaypanoramicprintritualshinesilversnowsnowflakesnowstormstarssubtletextvacationwhitexmasyear
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist