Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2097803530
Luxury logo and gold packaging design. nature,luxury lotus, wellness, flower, pattern.Premium Vector
u
By ulhaq_std
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractbackgroundbadgeborderboutiquecardcollectionconceptcosmeticdecodesigndesign elementdesign elementselegantfashionfloralflowerframegoldengraphicideainvitationisolatedlabelline artlogolotusluxuryluxury lotusmarbleminimalistnatureorientalornamentornatepackagingpatternperfumeprintingproductretroroyalshampoosoapsymboltilevintagevipweddingwellness
Categories: Science, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
More from this artist