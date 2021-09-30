Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2093433208
Love signs seamless vector pattern. Hand-drawn holiday cliparts on a white backdrop. Romantic objects - letter, candy, cupid's arrow, key, heart. Flat cartoon style, concept for Valentine's day, date
S
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractarrowartbackdropbackgroundcandycardcartooncelebrationconceptcutedatedaydecorativedesigndoodledrawnenvelopefabricflatgraphichandheartholidayillustrationkeyletterlollipoplovemailmessagepartypatternpinkpostprintredrepeatromanticseamlesssymboltemplatetextiletexturevalentinevectorvintageweddingwhitewrapping
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist