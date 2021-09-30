Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2098723402
love is so Short, Forgetting is so Long. Hand Lettered typography. love quotes and Romantic slogan typography design for t shirt, poster, mug, and cards
M
By MERCHGRAPHIC
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractapparelartbackgroundbannerblackbrushcalligraphycarddecorationdesigndrawnelementfashionfontgraphicgraphicsgreetinghandwrittenhappyheartillustrationinspirationalisolatedlabelletterletteringlovemessagemotivationphrasepositiveposterprintquoteromanticscriptsignslogant shirtt shirt designt shirt designst shirtstexttypetypographyvalentinevectorvintagewhite
Categories: The Arts, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
More from this artist