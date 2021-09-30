Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2092757257
Logo, icon, design element. Vector linear illustration. A hand with a flower and a mortar. Collection of herbal and medicinal collections, tea.
K
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
armaromabackgroundbalsamblackcollecting plantscupdesigndesign elementdrinkelementelement designflowergardenerhandhand drawinghealthherbshoticonillustrationisolatedleaveslinelogomedicinal decoctionmedicinemortar and pestlenatural productnatural product logonatureperfumesetshopsignsketchsymbolteavector
Categories: Signs/Symbols, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
More from this artist