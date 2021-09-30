Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2097527740
linden herbal illustration. Hand drawn botanical sketch style. Vector illustration. Good for using in packaging - tea, oil, cosmetics etc.
M
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
aromaaromaticbasswoodblackbotanicbotanicalbotanycolordecorationdesigndrawingdrawnecoelementengravingflorafloralflourishflowergardengraphicgreenhealthhealthyherbherbalhoneyillustrationingredientinkisolatedleaflindenmedicalmedicinenaturalnatureoilorganicplantreciperetrosetsketchteatreevectorveganvintagewhite
Categories: Nature, Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist