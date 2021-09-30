Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2082622198
Light Red, Yellow vector pattern with christmas snowflakes. Glitter abstract illustration with crystals of ice. New year design for poster, banner.
s
By s_maria
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractartworkbackdropbackgroundballblurrycardcelebratecelebrationchristmascolorcovercrystaldecorationdesignflakegemstonegradientgraphichappyholidayiceillustrationlayoutlightmerrymosaicneworigamipartypatternposterredshapesnowsnowballsnowfallsnowflaketexturevectorwallpaperwebsitewinterxmasyearyellow
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist