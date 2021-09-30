Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2099841283
Light Purple, Pink vector backdrop with sweet hearts. Decorative shining illustration with hearts on abstract template. Design for your business advert of anniversary.
G
By G Liya
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractbackdropbackgroundbannerbeautifulbrilliantcalligraphycardcelebrationclubcolordaydecorationdecorativedesigndrawnelementgeometricgradientgraphicgreetinghappyheartholidayillustrationisolatedletterletteringlightlovemosaicpartypatternphrasepinkposterpurplequoteromanceromanticsymboltexttexturevalentinevectorwallpaperweddingyou
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist