Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2099841199
Light Pink vector background with covid-19 symbols. Smart illustration with covid signs in decorative style. Design for biohazard warning.
G
By G Liya
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
2019-ncovabstractbackdropbackgroundchinaconceptcoronaviruscovidcovid-19dangerdecorationdesigndiseasedoctorepidemicfeverflugradienthealthillnessillustrationinfectionisolatedlightmedicalmedicineoutbreakpandemicpatternpinkpneumoniaprotectionquarantineresearchsarssicksyndrometemplatetexturevectorviruswallpaperworldwuhan
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist