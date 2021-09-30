Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2082621883
Light Orange vector abstract pattern with leaves. Doodle illustration of leaves in Origami style with gradient. Hand painted design for web, leaflets.
s
By s_maria
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractartartisticbackdropbackgroundbeautifulbeautyblossomclubcolorcoloreddecorationdesigndoodlefashionfestiveflorafloralflowerformgardengeometricglowgradientgraphicillustrationimagelayoutleafleaveslightnaturalnatureorangeorigamiornamentornatepatternplantreflectromanticshapesketchspringsummertexturevectorwallpaper
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist