Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2099841235
Light green, yellow vector backdrop with triangles, lines. Triangle shapes with colorful gradient in abstract style. An easy addition to your commertials.
G
By G Liya
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractapp designartartisticartworkbackdropbackgroundcolorcolorfulconceptcornercovercrystaldecorativedesigndiamondelementgemstonegeometricgeometrygradientgraphicgreenillustrationimagelayoutlightlinelowmodernmosaicorigamipatternpolypolygonpolygonalrepeatshapestyletemplatetexturetriangletriangularui designvectorwallpaper
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist