Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2101749244
Light green, red vector backdrop with triangles, lines. Smart abstract illustration with triangle forms in modern style. Landing pages material.
G
By G Liya
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractangleapp designartartisticartworkbackdropbackgroundcolorcolorfulconceptcovercrystaldecorativedesigndiamondelementformgemgeometricgeometrygradientgraphicgreenillustrationimagelayoutlightlinelowmodernmosaicorigamipatternpolypolygonpolygonalredrepeatstyletemplatetexturetriangletriangularui designvectorwallpaper
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist