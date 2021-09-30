Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2092675450
A light fixture with bulb
T
By Tea Talk
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
architecturebulbcableceilingcontemporarycorddecordecorationdecorativedesignelectricelectricityequipmentfixturegeometryglassglowgreetinggridhanghomeilluminatedindoorinteriorlamplanternlightluminousluxurymetalmodernnightornamentpendantroomsemishadeshade lampshapesinglestylesuspendedtechnologytraditionaltrianglevintagewire
Categories: Miscellaneous, Interiors
Similar images
More from this artist