Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2101749670
Light Blue, Red vector template with memphis shapes. Decorative design in abstract style with random forms. Background for a cell phone.
b
By best_vector
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractartisticbackdropbackgroundbannerbluebubblebusinesschaoticcolorcoloredcolorfulcoloringdesigndigitaldoodledynamicelegantelementfluidfuturisticgeometricgeometricalgradientgraphichipsterillustrationlayoutlightmemphismodernpatternposterrandomredrumpledshapeshapessketchsplashstyletemplatetexturetrendyvectorwallpaper
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist