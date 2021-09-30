Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2083271905
letter L royal heart shape luxury vintage logo design for fashion, hotel, wedding, restaurant, beauty care
b
By badutsirkus
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractartbackgroundbeautyboutiquebrandbusinesscalligraphicclassiccrestdecorationdecorativedesigneleganceelegantelementemblemfashionfloralframegoldgoldengraphicheart shapeheraldryhoteljewelrylabelletterletter llogoloveluxuriousluxurymonogramornamentornatepremiumrestaurantretroroyalspastyleswirlsymboltemplatevectorvintagewedding
Categories: Vintage, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
More from this artist