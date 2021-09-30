Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2079980578
Letter I with Feather Quill Pen Notary Writer Journalist Logo Design Inspiration
V
By Vectors99
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
alphabetantiqueattorneyauthorauthoritybookbusinesscertificateclassiccompanycreativedesigndocumenteditorelegantfeatherfonthandi iconi letteri logoinitialinkjournalismjournalistlawlawyerlegalletterlogominimalistnotarynoteoldpaperpeacockpenplumageplumesignsignaturesimplesymboltypetypewritertypographyvectorvintagewritewriter
Categories: Business/Finance
Similar images
More from this artist