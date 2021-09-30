Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2082803665
Lemon Seamless Pattern. Modern Hand Drawn Background. Psychedelic Citron Motif. Yellow Gold Simple Marker Lime. Botanical Illustration. Vector Summer Citrus Print.
E
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
ancientbackgroundbeautybirthdaybrowncartoonchinesecitriccitrusdesigneatfabric patternfoodfreshgoldgoldenillustrationkitchen textileslaylayoutleafleaveslemonlemon wallpaperlimeliquorluxurymarigoldmarkerorganicornamentpatternportugueseprintpsychedelicrepeatedrustrusticseamlessseasonsummersunnysymmetrytexttrendtropicvectorvegetablewildyellow
Categories: Vintage, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist