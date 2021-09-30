Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2093433697
Kitchen ladle vector icon. Hand-drawn illustration isolated on white backdrop. Cutlery for cooking soup, stirring food. A simple sketch, outline. Clipart for decoration, menu design, cafe, restaurant
S
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
artbackgroundblackcartoonclipartconceptcookcuisinedesigndinnerdomesticdoodleelementemblemengravingequipmentflatfoodgraphichandleiconillustrationinstrumentisolatedkitchenkitchenwareladlelinelogomealmetalmonochromeobjectoneoutlinerestaurantsignsilhouettesimplesketchsoupspoonstrokesymboltoolutensilvectorwebwhite
Categories: Food and Drink, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist