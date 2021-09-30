Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2102812084
Kettlebell black outline icon. Sports weight sign. Power training equipment illustration. Flat isolated symbol for illustration, logo, mobile, app, banner, web design, dev, ui, ux, gui. Vector EPS 10
G
By GetThis
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
appbannerbarbellblackbodybodybuildingdesigndevdumbbellequipmentexercisefitfitnessflatgraphic designguigymhealthhealthyheavyiconillustrationironisolatedkettlekettlebellliftinglinelogomobilemuscleobjectoutlinepowersignsportsteelstrengthstrongsymboltrainingtrendyuivectorvector eps 10vector illustrationwebweightworkout
Categories: Signs/Symbols
Similar images
More from this artist