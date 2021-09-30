Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2095907128
Japanese Traditional sport Sumo wrestler Logo design inspiration
k
By kusumai
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
30-35asiaasianathletebare chestbigbuncharactercolor imageconfidentcontemporaryculturefatfightfighterhandillustrationjapanjapaneselargelifestylemalemanmartialmid adultobesityone persononly menoverweightpeoplephotographyportraitprofessionalserioussportsportsstandingstrengthstrongstudio shotsumosumo wrestlersumo wrestlingtopknottraditiontraditionalvectorwrestlerwrestlingyoung adult
Categories: People, Sports/Recreation
Similar images
More from this artist