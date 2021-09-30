Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2096363338
Jade Green Dragon and Gold Phoenix Feng Huang playing a pearl. Two celestial mythological creatures. Vector illustration inspired by a Chinese Folklore Legend or Myth, Tale
i
By insima
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
animalasianasian dragonbirdcelestial animalcelestial feng shui animalchinechinese dragonchinese folklorechinese legendchinese mythclassicconstellationcreatureculturedecorativedragon godeasteast dragoneasternfeng huangfeng shuifloralgardengold phoenixgraphic artgraphic illustrationmagicmagic birdmythical creaturemythologicalmythologynaturepearlsupernatural spiritsymbolsymbolictaletattootraditionalvector
Categories: Miscellaneous, Animals/Wildlife
Similar images
More from this artist