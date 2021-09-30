Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2102010673
Isometric paper map of Uganda with triangular flag of Uganda in isometric style. Map on topographic background. Vector illustration.
B
By BOLDG
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
cartographydirectioneasteast africaflaggeographicgeographygeometricgeometric shapegraphicisometricisometric mapkampalalandlandlockedlandscapelongitudemapmarkerminimalnavigationoutlinepaper mappathpointpointerregionsignsmoothswahilisymboltoptopographictopographytriangletriangularugandauganda flaguganda mapview
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist