Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2085899212
Isolated vector illustration of New Years symbol. Tiger in garlands, gifts as a blank for the designer, logo, icon
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
artbackgroundbannerblank for designerscalendarcardcardscartooncelebratecelebrationchinesechristmascompositiondrawn elements for designelementselements drawnelements stickergiftsgraphichappyholidayicon cartooniconsillustrationillustration backgroundillustration printisolatedisolated vector illustrationline artlogologo iconsnewnew years symbolnumberonlinepostcardprintprinterprinter logosignsketchsymboltemplatetexttiger in garlandstiger isolatedtypographyvector designswildyear
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist