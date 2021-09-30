Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2088935215
The island in the palm of your hand with palm trees, coconuts, grass and bags of gold coins symbolizes an expensive vacation on a white background. Vector image.
K
By KSVector
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
bagbag of goldbankingbeachbeautybenefitbusinesscashcoconutscoinconceptcurrencydepositdesigndreamearningsexpensive vacationfinancefullgoldgrassillustrationincomeinvestmentisolatedluckmoneypalmpalm treeparadiseprofitresortrichright handsandsavingsseasuccesstreasureuninhabited islandvectorvip vacationwealth
Categories: Parks/Outdoor, Business/Finance
Similar images
More from this artist