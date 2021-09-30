Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2103164723
Invitation or Card template with lacе frame border, doodle line pattern, mandala element. Decorative openwork filigree art background for Wedding, Valentine's day greeting card, Birthday Invitation
L
By LiukasArt
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractantiquearabicbannerbaroquebobbinbordercelebratechristmascrochetculturecurlydamaskdecorationdoilydoodleelegantembroideryempireethnicfantasyfashionfloral decorgeometricgraphicgraphic patternhand drawnholidayhoneymoonindianlayoutlinear patternornamentornateoutlinepagepanelpartyposterrococoromanticsnowflakethank youvalentinevignettevintagewhimsicalwhitewrappingxmas
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
More from this artist