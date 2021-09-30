Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2090128144
Invitation card. Arrangement of viburnum, barberry, hawthorn, ilex, thuja and juniper branches. Winter bouquet. Black and white.
L
By Lisla
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
artautumnbarberryberrybotanicalbotanybouquetbranchbunchcelebrationchristmasclassicconiferousdrawingelementengravingevergreenfloralfloristicforestgardengarlandgraphichand drawnhollyilexillustrationisolatedjuniperleaflinemagicnaturenovemberorganicoutlinepatternplantrusticsketchthujatwigvectorviburnumvictorianvintagewinterwreathxmas
Similar images
More from this artist